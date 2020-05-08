The 2020 Eagan Art Festival slated for June 27 and 28 this year at Eagan Festival Grounds has been cancelled due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Sunday release from event organizers.
“We always enjoy connecting artists and our community together at this annual event,” organizers said in a press release. “The decision to cancel was difficult, but necessary for the safety of the community and the artists.”
Organizers said they are working on new ways to support artists, sponsors and the community.
They said that people can become involved with the Eagan Art Festival Committee and the nonprofit Dakota Center for the Arts Board, as it looks for ways to operate in this “difficult, new environment.”
The Dakota Center for the Arts Board, which has been organizing the Eagan Art Festival since 2004, said it plans to be part of Art Block in Eagan in Sept. 12-20.
Art Block is organized by the city of Eagan. It is expected to host more than 40 events at different locations in Eagan, including a kickoff event at the Eagan Art House, which is run by the city of Eagan’s Parks and Recreation Department.
More information about volunteer opportunities with Dakota Center for the Arts is at director@eaganartfestival.org.
More information about the Dakota Center for the Arts Board, Eagan Art Festival 2021 and more is at eaganartfestival.org, following social media at @artineagan on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
