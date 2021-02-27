The Eagan Art Festival has put out a call for artists.
The organization is accepting applications from artists now through April 2 for the 27th Annual Eagan Art Festival scheduled for June 26-27 at the Eagan Community Center.
They are planning both an in-person and virtual event.
For more information, visit www.eaganartfestival.org.
