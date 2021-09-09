The city of Eagan in partnership with 16 community co-hosts will stage the Eagan Art Block from Sept. 11-25. This year’s community-hosted event will be bursting with more than 30 events throughout the heart of Eagan.
For a full list of events visit www.eaganartblock.com.
Eagan Art Block is a collaborative community experience of events and activities in the center of Eagan.
Featured events include the Eagan Art Block Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m.-12 noon. This is a free, open-house event. People can celebrate the opening of “Momentary Certainties,” Eagan Art House’s outdoor exhibit, and meet Eagan Art Block collaborators and learn about upcoming events. There will be creative activities for all to enjoy.
A Raku Pottery Firing will be Sunday, Sept. 19, 12-3 p.m. During the event, people can explore the process of raku firing at the Eagan Art House. There will be ceramic pots ready to glaze. Raku pottery is a firing process originating in 16th century Japan and has evolved in different contexts over time.
A Celebration of Music featuring Torres-Peña will be Thursday, Sept. 23, 5-7 p.m. Torres-Peña will sing songs and play traditional music from México. Visitors can bring a blanket and a picnic dinner to enjoy before the show.
People should also be on the lookout for knitted street art, popping up around the block. Follow #yarntheblock to get a look at the colorful graffiti knitting showing up in surprise locations.
Eagan Art Block collaborators are Advent UMC Eagan, Art Works, Caponi Art Park, City of Eagan – including Parks & Recreation and ETV, Dunn Brothers Coffee, Eagan Art Festival, Eagan Artist Connect, Eagan Art House, Eagan Historical Society, Eagan Community Foundation, Eagan Women of Note, Easter Lutheran Church & Preschool, Glacier Hills Elementary School of Arts & Science, Saints Martha & Mary Episcopal Church, Dakota County - Wescott Library.
