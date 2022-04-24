The Daniel R. Olsen American Legion Post 594 in Eagan is chartering BSA Scout Troop 449 in Eagan. At the charter signing are Troop Committee Chair Steve Worner, Scout Sean Stevenson, Post Cmdr. Wayne Beierman, and the Rev. Cindy Yanchury, minister of faith formation at Advent United Methodist Church in Eagan.
American Legion Post 594 voted to become the chartering organization at its March 2022 meeting.
BSA Scout Troop 449 meets at Advent United Methodist Church in Eagan where the Rev. Cindy Yanchury is minister of faith formation. Yanchury also serves as Eagan Police Department chaplain and Post 594 chaplain.
Troop 449 outdoor activities are plentiful, and Scouts demonstrate their leadership skills at Tomahawk Scout Reservation in Wisconsin, and on high adventure camping trips such as Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, Sea Base in Florida, and Northern Tier and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota.
Troop 449 and has a strong history developing leaders focused on achievement, citizenship, and service, and includes 58 Eagle Scouts since 2001. Even through the pandemic limitations starting in 2020, 11 Scouts from Eagan Troop 449 earned BSA’s highest rank. While many of the Scouts in Troop 449 were in Cub Scouts prior to joining troop, all boys ages 11-17 are eligible. BSA offers programs open to youths ages 5 to 21; visit northernstar.org/program-levels for more information.
Pillars of the American Legion include actively supporting children and youth activities. The Eagan Post supports these pillars by sponsoring: Boys State, Oratorical Competition, Legacy Scholarships, and educating children, youth and adults on the proper use and retirement of the American flag.
Youth and children activities championed by Post 594 include supporting ways to strengthen the family, organizations for children in need, and providing the community with programs to provide hope and opportunity for young people.
The Legion Post 594 looks forward to working closely with Troop 449 and other local Boy and Girl Scout troops seeking to participate in patriotic events, including Memorial Day, Veterans Day, flag retirement ceremonies and BSA Merit Badge counseling.
Troop 449 meets on Monday evenings (troop449.wordpress.com) and American Legion Post 594 welcomes new members. Contact Wayne Beierman (post594.org) for more information.
