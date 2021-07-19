funfest

Submitted photo

The 2021-21 July 4th Funfest Ambassadors include Junior Ambassador Alexis Sell, Ambassador Sarah Daley, Ambassador Emma Molina and Junior Ambassador Emily Kile.

Eagan’s July 4th Funfest held its annual Ambassador Coronation on July 12 at the Eagan Community Center to acknowledge outgoing 2019-2021 Ambassadors and announce the new 2021-2022 Ambassadors.

The new Ambassador family includes ambassadors Sarah Daley and Emma Molina, and junior ambassadors Alexis Sell and Emily Kile.

During the ceremony, attendees learned more about the six ambassador candidates for 2021-22. Each participated in several events leading up to the coronation. These included volunteering at Market Fest, participating in a parade, leading the Funfest Kids Bike Parade and formal interviews.

During the next 12 months, the Eagan Funfest Ambassadors will participate in more than 50 events including volunteerism, parades, coronation, public speaking and more.

The outgoing group was also recognized for their two-year reign. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ambassador candidacy program was canceled.

Kate Martin, Sami Martin, Lauren Bruns, Ashley Rosser, Amelia Noonan and Kaiya Daley kept the program going for an additional year.

Over the past year, the 2019-21 Ambassadors, incorporated social media appearances, which included reading children’s books and demonstrating crafts online. For their commitment and determination, each received an academic scholarship to assist in pursuing their future education goals.

To learn more about Eagan’s Funfest Ambassador Scholarship Program visit eaganfunfest.org or via Instagram @eaganfunfestambassadors.

Tags

Load comments