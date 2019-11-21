Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins opened last week at 16179 Kenrick Ave. in Lakeville.
Dunkin’, which offers coffee and baked goods, and Baskin-Robbins, the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, are owned by Eliasco 5 Lakeville, along with another Dunkin’ in Hastings, and Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins in West St. Paul and Eagan.
Elias Saman, owner of Eliasco 5 Lakeville, is actively developing other Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins restaurants in the southeast metro area.
“As both a resident and business owner in the area, I’m excited to serve the people who live and work in Lakeville,” Saman said. “We look forward to becoming an everyday routine for guests looking for high-quality coffee, bakery items and ice cream treats. We will strive to provide excellent service and quality products at an affordable price whether eating in or utilizing our drive-thru service.”
The new Lakeville restaurant will be open from 5 a.m.-9 p.m., seven days a week and features a drive-thru window, free Wi-Fi and on-the-go ordering through the Dunkin’ app. Baskin Robbins Polar Pizzas and Ice Cream cakes are available daily and may be ordered for special occasions by contacting the restaurant.
Dunkin’ will serve handcrafted hot and iced espresso beverages, including lattes and cappuccinos. The restaurant also features donuts, bakery goods and breakfast sandwiches (including Beyond Meat options) as well as other hot, cold and frozen beverages.
Baskin-Robbins offers a wide selection of ice cream flavors, including classics as well as a new Flavor of the Month.
Dunkin’, formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts, was founded in 1950.
The Canton, Mass.-based, company has more than 12,700 restaurants in 43 countries worldwide.
For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.
Baskin-Robbins has 8,000 retail shops in 55 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Canton, Mass.
For more information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com.
