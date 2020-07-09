To the editor:
It has recently become very apparent that experienced leadership we can trust is required during times of crisis - that’s why we need Zach Duckworth in the Minnesota State Senate.
Unlike our current Senate politician who lacks true leadership experience and would rather grandstand and cater to special interests - Zach has spent 15 years in the military leading men and women through difficult situations including a deployment to the Middle East. He has been on the front lines in our community as a volunteer firefighter. For nearly a decade he has led small businesses through economic ups and downs and most recently, as a School Board member, has helped District 194 navigate unprecedented challenges. Zach Duckworth is decisive, reassuring and instills confidence while respectfully listening to the feedback and concerns of the community. Zach’s track record illustrates someone who takes action, gets results, exudes professionalism and is a consensus builder. We need someone of his character representing our district in the Minnesota State Senate. I urge residents of Farmington, Lakeville, and the surrounding communities of District 58 to vote with me for Zach Duckworth.
Theresa Stokes
Farmington
