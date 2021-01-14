Sen. Zach Duckworth, R-Lakeville, was sworn in Jan. 5 for his first term in the Minnesota State Senate.
“I’m honored to be representing the people of Senate District 58 in the Minnesota Senate, and I’m ready to get to work on their behalf,” Duckworth said. “I’m dedicated to focusing on moving Minnesota forward through these challenging times. This year may look different as we continue contending with COVID, but through hard work and collaboration we can chart a course toward the safe and successful reopening of our state.”
Duckworth was appointed as vice chair of the Senate’s Committee on Housing and will also serve as a member of the Education, Veterans, and Metro Government committees.
“As a veteran, previous school board member, real estate professional, and small business owner I’m happy to put my years of experience to good use on the committees I look forward to serving on. I’ll be focused on lowering the tax burden on Minnesotans, getting our kids back in school safely, supporting the reopening of our businesses, advocating for government efficiency, and the elimination of wasteful spending,” he said.
In addition to serving on these committees, Duckworth has been appointed to the Senate Republicans’ leadership team.
