To the editor:

I was glad to see Zach Duckworth, candidate for state Senate, express his support for our police officers and first responders in last week’s edition of the paper. We need leadership at the State Capitol that will be a voice of reason in the face of calls to defund or dismantle police departments. Focusing on common sense reform while combating racism is a much more practical and safe approach to solving the issues at hand. I suspect that as a veteran and firefighter, Duckworth truly understands just how critical public safety is to our community and state as a whole. Please join me in voting for Zach Duckworth if you want someone who supports our police and first responders representing us in the state Senate.

Rich Weller

Lakeville

