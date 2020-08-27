To the editor:
I first encountered Zach Duckworth last summer when he paid a visit to Boys State - a program hosted by the American Legion that teaches young students across Minnesota and the entire United States about local, state, and national government, civics and leadership. He gave a speech inspiring us to be of service, contribute to our communities, and challenged us to be the next leaders of our generation. A few months later, my mom ran into Zach at Crystal Lake Education Center and asked if he would visit with me about college, the military and the ROTC program because I was seeking advice on life after high school. We met for coffee and Zach shared his experience about serving in the National Guard, attending the University of St. Thomas, and becoming an infantry officer via the Army ROTC program at the University of Minnesota. I was so appreciative of the time he took to meet with a complete stranger to discuss my future - he showed that he genuinely and sincerely cared. We kept in touch and I was sure to keep him updated on the choices that I had made for my future. Fast forward to this summer - I just graduated from Lakeville North High School and I will be attending the University of St. Thomas while participating in the U of M’s Army ROTC program. I invited Zach to my graduation party. He took time out of his busy schedule to come and wish me well, which really meant a lot to me. He left me a very inspiring note which said, “Never stop being a student of leadership and remember that you serve those in your command, not the other way around.” That sentence stuck with me because I have always hoped of becoming a true servant leader and being someone who impacts others while remaining true in character and true to others. Leaders of this caliber are what we need during these times of crisis and negativity – Zach offers the character, compassion, and substance we need in those who represent us. Zach ended his letter to me by saying “Young leaders like you give us hope!” Well, leaders like him give me hope in those who serve their constituents day in and day out. I urge you all to go out and vote for the right leader to serve us in the state Senate, and that is Zach Duckworth.
Zachary Upham
Lakeville
