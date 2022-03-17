Veteran, volunteer firefighter, former Lakeville School Board chair, small business owner, and state Sen. Zach Duckworth was unanimously endorsed on March 12 as the Republican candidate in the new Senate District 57.
Duckworth said he received a strong showing of support from the community for his accomplishments in the Legislature, as well as, for his recent service both in the Twin Cities and overseas with the Minnesota Army National Guard.
“A lot has happened since I last stood before you,” he said during his acceptance speech. “We flipped our Senate seat, restored the role of the Legislature, reopened Minnesota, I deployed overseas in service of our county, and my family welcomed a new baby boy to the world.”
Duckworth said in a press release that he has emphasized public safety, permanent tax relief for working Minnesotans, eliminating the tax on social security, and supporting the education of kids all across the state.
“It’s exciting to have all of Lakeville together again in the new district along with our close neighbors Credit River, Elko New Market, and Eureka,” he said. “Our communities have grown and succeeded alongside each other for decades. I’m confident we can make the next decade our best yet.”
Duckworth currently serves as an assistant majority leader in the Minnesota Senate where he has developed a reputation for being a highly effective bipartisan legislator who has passed an impressive amount of legislation in his first term, according to a release.
“The highest honor I have is serving the people of my district as we work to better the great state of Minnesota,” he said.
Duckworth grew up in Lakeville and lives there now with his wife, Carly, and their three children. They run
Duckworth was commissioned as an infantry officer in the Minnesota Army National Guard through the University of Minnesota’s ROTC program and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his service overseas as a platoon leader.
In addition to being mobilized during the civil unrest in the Twin Cities, he most recently returned from a deployment to the Middle East in 2021.
He also serves as a volunteer firefighter on the Lakeville Fire Department and was formerly the chair of the Lakeville School Board.
He attended college at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul where he also earned his Master of Business Administration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.