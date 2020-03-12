Veteran, volunteer firefighter, Lakeville School Board chairman, and small business owner Zach Duckworth was unanimously endorsed as the Republican candidate in Senate District 58, according to a campaign press release.
Duckworth said he had a strong showing of support from District 58 state Reps. Jon Koznick and Pat Garofalo, as well as several other local leaders and officials.
During his acceptance speech, Duckworth spoke about leading and governing with his values, principles, and heart.
“We need leaders of good and moral character, who have pure intentions, and seek political office to be of service, to represent and benefit their constituents rather than themselves,” he said. “Now more than ever, we need officials at the state capital with characters of integrity and a true burning desire to serve others.”
After the conclusion of the convention, Duckworth said: “I was humbled, honored, and encouraged to officially be endorsed by my friends, family, and neighbors as their candidate for state Senate – their support and kindness has been remarkable and I feel obligated to make them and our community proud. They’ve rallied behind a message of decency, compassion, and service while embracing a vision of inclusion, collaboration, and positivity. It was touching to have my kids, Grace and Logan, by my side to remind me of the sacred obligation we have to our children and future generations.”
Duckworth grew up in Lakeville and married his high school sweetheart, Carly. They are small business owners and are raising two children.
Duckworth was commissioned as an infantry officer in the Minnesota Army National Guard via the University of Minnesota’s ROTC program and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his service overseas as a platoon leader.
He also serves as a volunteer firefighter on the Lakeville Fire Department, as well as, the chair of the Lakeville School Board.
He attended college at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul where he also earned his master’s of business administration.
