To the editor:
As a fellow veteran I want to respond to last week’s letter to the editor that argued Zach Duckworth’s service in the National Guard and work as a volunteer firefighter should disqualify him from serving in the state Senate. To use Zach’s service record and dedication to our community and country to say he won’t have the ability to represent them is shameful.
Leaders who are dedicated to serving others, have a remarkable work ethic, and a wide array of experience are exactly the kind of folks we need stepping forward. I see Zach’s resume as a veteran, first responder, small business owner, School Board member and father as a strength, especially given the circumstances we face.
Randy Pronschinske
Lakeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.