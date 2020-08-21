To the editor:
Lakeville School Board Chair Zach Duckworth faced an unprecedented task on behalf of our community last week – leading the meeting to determine how Lakeville’s students would return to school in the midst of a pandemic. I know many people who watched the meeting with great interest and amidst the pressure, Zach rose to the occasion and ran a respectful, productive, and very constructive meeting that allowed the superintendent, district staff and principals to describe the framework for the 2020-2021 school year.
His calm demeanor fostered collaboration, invited discussion, and encouraged questions. He zeroed in on the issues important to families, teachers and staff while focusing on the big picture. Zach advocated for setting expectations and communicating them to the community as quickly as possible while addressing concerns about the future – all the while keeping the education and safety of our children at the forefront of the conversation. He was clearly working to help bring the interests of families, district leadership and teachers together in order to achieve as much alignment as possible heading into the new school year.
The four-hour meeting ended just shy of midnight and although the plan isn’t perfect (an impossible task), it provides a way forward that strikes a balance between quality education, health and safety for the time being. We need public servants like Zach Duckworth in the state Senate – leaders who rise above playing politics and are dedicated to serving their communities during difficult times.
Laura Edwards
Lakeville
