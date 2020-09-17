To the editor:
Amid countless differing opinions, seemingly contradictory information, unprecedented complexity and heightened anxiety, I’ve seen Zach Duckworth offer calm, steady and reassuring leadership as the Lakeville School Board chair. I can only guess that the caliber of leadership and character displayed by Zach during his time on the board comes from his 15 plus years of military service, as well as, his time as a first responder and business leader. In an ever-changing environment, he has maintained a measured, respectful and collaborative approach to working on behalf of the community. I commend Zach, the board, district leadership, staff and our educators for their choice to focus on solutions and creative problem solving as we approach the start of this school year. I appreciate their commitment to offer students the maximum allowed in-person education, as well as, an online learning option. We need that kind of leadership and problem solving at the State Capitol as well, which is why I plan to vote for Zach Duckworth to be District 58’s next state senator.
Angela Cooperman
Lakeville
