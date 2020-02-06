To the editor:
Zach Duckworth has been a close friend of mine for years. We met playing football at McGuire Junior High, both enlisted in the military our senior year of high school, and still reminisce about growing up in Lakeville as we raise our kids in the community that raised us. His record of service to our country and community is admirable – being a 15-year member of the National Guard, Lakeville firefighter, School Board member, and small business owner give him a unique combination of experience and perspective that we need in a senator.
You may know of him publicly, but I know the man personally. Sometimes I’m away from home for military training, and as busy as he may be, Zach and his wife still go out of their way to drop off the occasional meal or arrange play dates to make life a little easier for my wife and kids while I’m gone. A caring public servant who has a character of high caliber working on our behalf at the state capital is exactly what we need.
I strongly encourage District 58 residents to support my friend Zach Duckworth in becoming our next state senator.
Jake Helmandollar
Lakeville
