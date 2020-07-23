To the editor:
I’ve come to know Zach Duckworth as respectful, responsive and reassuring when communicating with the community as a member of the Lakeville Area School Board. His professional demeanor in combination with the time and personal attention he dedicates to responding to inquiries and feedback from parents, teachers, students and community members sets a high standard for elected officials. He is also very passionate about our next generation of leaders and being a positive role model for them. He has an appreciation for our educators and supports them in what is necessary to help our students reach their goals in life. These are just a few of the reasons why I support Zach in becoming our next state senator.
During difficult and challenging times, we need a senator who will truly listen to constituents, treat them with dignity, respect and have their best interest in mind when working at the Capitol and casting crucial votes. Zach is the kind of leader who prioritizes doing the right thing and what’s in the best interest of the community. His leadership style encourages the cordial exchange of ideas, fosters collaboration and doesn’t hamper moving forward in a positive light - something desperately needed at the State Capitol. For those reasons I urge others to join me in voting for Zach Duckworth to be our next state senator.
Tina Newman
Lakeville
