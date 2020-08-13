To the editor:
My family and I recently moved to Lakeville and were seeking to learn about and get involved in the community. While doing so, I had the opportunity to get in touch with Zach Duckworth. He was welcoming, helpful, and responsive – all the things that you’d want in someone representing our community. As I’ve come to learn about his involvement in the community and record of service, it became clear to me that we need leaders like Zach representing us at the State Capitol.
The perspective of a veteran, first responder, small business owner and school board member would serve our district well – especially with the many difficult and critical decisions that lay ahead. He is what we need during these difficult times – a leader of substance and experience. Please join me in voting for Zach Duckworth for State Senate.
Elizabeth Wagner
Lakeville
