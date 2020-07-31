To the editor:
Zach Duckworth’s service in the military, knowledge as a first responder, perspective as a small business owner and experience as a school board member make him uniquely qualified to represent us in the Minnesota Senate during these challenging times. Crisis management, direction and leadership during difficult situations are all aspects of military training that are relevant in the situation our state finds itself in. First responders are known to remain calm and measured while identifying solutions to complex problems and working with partner agencies to accomplish a common goal. Someone who works outside of political office and is still in touch with the everyday struggles we face in terms of employment, health care and child care is extremely valuable when it comes to representing our district. Someone who has witnessed the challenges our schools, kids, parents and teachers face in our current environment is exactly who we need expressing the concerns of our community at the State Capitol and advocating on our behalf. I plan to vote for Zach Duckworth for state Senate because he’ll bring the leadership, experience, and perspective we need to successfully overcome the obstacles before us. I trust him to focus on getting results for our district rather than engaging in party politics.
Amy Johnson
Lakeville
