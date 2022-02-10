Sen. Zach Duckworth, R-Lakeville, this week presented two bills focused on funding various public safety efforts.
“We need to take a wholistic approach to public safety in order to best serve our communities and the state of Minnesota,” Duckworth said in a press release.
Senate File 2892 appropriates funding for grants to local law enforcement agencies for body worn cameras.
Senate File 2628 appropriates funds for improvements to the Law Enforcement Center in Dakota County.
Many local agencies have cited cost as being the main prohibitive factor keeping them from using body cameras, according to Duckworth. Though similar body camera grant language was passed last year, it only applied to state agencies
Language in this bill seeks to break the financial barrier by allowing local agencies to apply for grants that cover 50% of the cost.
“While the cost may be prohibitive to some of these smaller, local law enforcement agencies, this bill seeks to remedy that situation,” said Duckworth. “The use of body cameras is absolutely critical in protecting our officers and keeping them and the public safe, and we should not allow cost to be the sole barrier against implementing this technology.”
The second of Duckworth’s bills funds a new addition to the Dakota County Law Enforcement Center, which aims to support specialized care for inmates and ease the burden on the enforcement officers who do not have the space needed to serve inmates with unique physical, mental, or behavioral needs.
It is estimated that 25% of inmates have health needs that must be addressed while in custody, according to Duckworth.
“The Dakota County Law Enforcement Center serves a unique purpose in our community by housing inmates that require special care. Unfortunately, their space has become limited in recent years. This funding will allow them to plan for expanding their space so they can enhance their services. This Center serves Dakota County well, but with proper expansion, it can also serve surrounding communities as well,” Duckworth said.
Both bills were heard in the Judiciary Committee on Monday – S.F. 2892 was laid over, and S.F. 2628 was passed and referred to the Capital Investment Committee.
