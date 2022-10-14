Last legislative session state Sen. Zach Duckworth, R-Lakeville, authored a bipartisan bill that created a same-day driver’s license pilot program. The project calls for two licensing centers to begin issuing same-day driver’s licenses along with a report to the Department of Public Safety determining if the project is recommended for statewide expansion.
Last week, the project celebrated its official launch at the Lakeville License Center.
“I’m happy to be living up to the promise of delivering common sense legislation for the benefit of Minnesotans. It’s humbling to see one of my first bills be implemented in my hometown — the same place I came to get my first driver’s license when I turned 16. No more fumbling with that yellow piece of paper or checking the mail every day hoping for your license to arrive,” Duckworth said in a press release. “Relationships matter and partnership is key — this pilot program would not be possible without the collaboration of legislators, county officials, and city leaders. I’m proud of the work Lakeville and Dakota County have done to make this possible. I’m hopeful their hard work will benefit the entire state in the near future.”
The pilot program will be available at two office locations, the Dakota County License Center in Lakeville, and the Clay County Department of Motor Vehicles in Moorhead. The program is set to run through June 30, 2023.
