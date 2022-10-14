gen lv drivers license

State Sen. Zach Duckworth, R-Lakeville, talks during a ceremony to launch the same-day driver’s license operation in Lakeville.

 Photo submitted

Last legislative session state Sen. Zach Duckworth, R-Lakeville, authored a bipartisan bill that created a same-day driver’s license pilot program. The project calls for two licensing centers to begin issuing same-day driver’s licenses along with a report to the Department of Public Safety determining if the project is recommended for statewide expansion.

Last week, the project celebrated its official launch at the Lakeville License Center.

