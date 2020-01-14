East Lake Elementary School in Lakeville welcomed Fatawu Sayibu, West African master drummer and dancer teaching artist, and the Tiyumba Drum and Dance Company to the school during the week of Jan. 6. Sayibu, a native of Ghana, taught one drumming session to each class in third through fifth grade. Sayibu culminated his time with East Lake on Jan. 9, with an all-school assembly featuring the Tiyumba Drum and Dance Company. The drumming experience was sponsored by the East Lake PTO, according to the school.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.