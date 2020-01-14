East Lake Elementary School in Lakeville welcomed Fatawu Sayibu, West African master drummer and dancer teaching artist, and the Tiyumba Drum and Dance Company to the school during the week of Jan. 6. Sayibu, a native of Ghana, taught one drumming session to each class in third through fifth grade. Sayibu culminated his time with East Lake on Jan. 9, with an all-school assembly featuring the Tiyumba Drum and Dance Company. The drumming experience was sponsored by the East Lake PTO, according to the school.

Tags

Load comments