A 21-year-old Prior Lake man was sentenced today to four years in prison in connection with a single-vehicle crash on I-35W in Burnsville on May 26, 2018, that resulted in the death of his passenger, Kayli Thompson, 19, of Burnsville.
James Robert Lapsley pleaded guilty on Jan. 6 to criminal vehicular homicide (gross negligence) after he was charged May 8 with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide (gross negligence and negligence) and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Officers were called to the crash scene at around 7:30 a.m. May 26, 2018. The Ford Fusion Lapsley was driving had hit a sound barrier wall and was heavily damaged. Thompson was trapped inside and died at the scene. Lapsley exited the car with a bleeding knee and scrapes on his arms and legs.
A witness said he was driving south on I-35W when he saw the Fusion traveling erratically at a high rate of speed. The car wasn’t keeping its lane and nearly hit the median barrier twice, the witness said.
The car traveled past him out of view, and he next saw it in the ditch to the right of the freeway.
Lapsley had bloodshot, glassy eyes and slurred speech, according to Backstrom. His blood later tested positive for THC. Accident reconstruction showed the car was traveling at about 83 mph when it hit the barrier wall.
“This is another tragic example of impaired and negligent driving that claimed a life on our roads,” Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said in a press release. “Our sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Kayli Thompson for their great loss.”
Backstrom praised Assistant County Attorney Cory Monnens, who prosecuted the case.
Backstrom thanked the Burnsville Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol who assisted in the investigation and reconstruction of this crash.
