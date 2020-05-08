Southview Elementary School in Apple Valley hosted a drive-thru parade for families on Monday, May 4.

The school invited families to drive through the school grounds to greet teachers and other staff from the cars, at a safe distance. Residents were also encouraged to decorate their vehicles for the occasion. Some staff members donned costumes or held up signs. Over 250 cars came through the parade, according to the school’s Facebook page.

