Southview Elementary School in Apple Valley hosted a drive-thru parade for families on Monday, May 4.
The school invited families to drive through the school grounds to greet teachers and other staff from the cars, at a safe distance. Residents were also encouraged to decorate their vehicles for the occasion. Some staff members donned costumes or held up signs. Over 250 cars came through the parade, according to the school’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.