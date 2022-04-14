Drew Goeldner has been hired to be the next principal at Greenleaf Elementary School in Apple Valley.
Goeldner has been principal at Red Pine Elementary School in Eagan since coming to Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 in 2015. Goeldner will finish this school year at Red Pine and take over at Greenleaf starting July 1. He will replace current Greenleaf Principal Michelle deKam Palmieri, who announced in December that she would be leaving the district at the end of this school year to pursue a different opportunity.
Goeldner earned his elementary teaching degree at the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse and was hired by the Saint Paul Public Schools, where he spent the first 10 years of his career teaching 5th and 6th grade. In 2008, he took his first elementary school principal position with the Rice Lake Area School District in Wisconsin, and two years later was offered the middle school principal position in Rice Lake. In 2013, Goeldner returned to the Twin Cities to be principal at Sky Oaks Elementary School in Burnsville, and two years later began working in District 196 when he was hired to be principal at Red Pine.
“I am very excited for this opportunity to join the Greenleaf Elementary school community,” Goeldner said in a district news release. “Together, we will build on the great work already established at Greenleaf to provide each child the support they need to be successful. Red Pine will always hold a special place in my heart and I know they will continue to do great things.”
Goeldner earned a master’s degree in teaching and learning from St. Mary’s University, has a specialist’s degree in education administration from Minnesota State University, Mankato, a director of instruction license from Viterbo University and superintendent’s licensure from St. Mary’s.
