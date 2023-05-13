Diamond Path Elementary School of International Studies students are May’s featured artists at the Robert Trail Library in Rosemount. Several students, staff, and community members attended the May 6 reception when “Diamond” the dragon was a featured artwork. From left art Candace Anthony-Cazanave, Diamond Path art specialist; Jo Gilbertson, Friends of the Robert Trail Library member; Ron Hauser, librarian; and John Loch, Rosemount Area Arts Council and FOL member. Diamond and the work of over 70 student artists will be on display during library hours until May 30.
The school brought Diamond to the reception since he’s the new school mascot and also to celebrate Asian-Pacific Month. Diamond and the work of over 70 student artists will be on display during library hours until May 30.
“Last October, we celebrated Unity Day,” said art specialist Candace Anthony-Cazanave. “This is a national day to unite for kindness, courage, and inclusion, to prevent students from being bullied. To help display our courage and inclusion, we designed and made a dragon as our mascot. Diamond has a giant head and a 12-foot body made out of quilt patches, which were created by each student and staff member at Diamond Path. This mascot is made to give students and staff a sense of community and ownership within their school.”
The Diamond Path specialist team created the head and richly-fringed quilt with the patches. When parading through the school, the 6-foot-3 physical education teacher wears the head while numerous students are under the quilt making it move.
RAAC and Friends of Robert Trail Library have been sponsoring the student art exhibits for many years.
