Diamond Path Elementary School of International Studies students are May’s featured artists at the Robert Trail Library in Rosemount. Several students, staff, and community members attended the May 6 reception when “Diamond” the dragon was a featured artwork. From left art Candace Anthony-Cazanave, Diamond Path art specialist; Jo Gilbertson, Friends of the Robert Trail Library member; Ron Hauser, librarian; and John Loch, Rosemount Area Arts Council and FOL member. Diamond and the work of over 70 student artists will be on display during library hours until May 30.

 Photo submitted

The Robert Trail Library in Rosemount has a dragon named Diamond greeting its visitors for the month of May. Diamond Path Elementary School of International Studies are the featured student artists for this month’s exhibit the library where a reception was held May 6 by the Rosemount Area Arts Council and Friends of the Library.

The school brought Diamond to the reception since he’s the new school mascot and also to celebrate Asian-Pacific Month. Diamond and the work of over 70 student artists will be on display during library hours until May 30.

