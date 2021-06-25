The downtown Farmington Liquors location at 109 Elm St. will be closed starting Monday, July 5, and relocating to the Farmington Mall, 923 Eighth St., by the Dollar Tree.
The Elm Street location’s final day open is July 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The new location is projected to open early August. The Pilot Knob location will remain open to business with its regular hours of Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
This move is taking place to improve the liquor store’s visibility and traffic flow. The new space will have more square footage, and a bigger opportunity to maximize the use of profits for community reinvestment, the city said in a press release.
For more information on tasting events, monthly specials and more, visit the city’s website at FarmingtonMN.gov/FarmingtonLiquors, and like the liquor store Facebook page on Facebook Farmington MN Liquors.
