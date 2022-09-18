Bridget Samson, the new senior program coordinator for Lakeville Area Active Adults at the Heritage Center, has merged her career path with her and her husband’s downsize plan.
At the time, when the Samsons were considering a move since they became empty nesters, the longtime Apple Valley residents had their eye on Lakeville.
With the retirement this summer of Renee Brekken as senior program coordinator, it lined up well with the Samsons’ timeline.
“For the past 27 years we have resided in Apple Valley, however before I even knew of this position, my husband and I had started looking to down size, and Lakeville was the community that we want to reside in,” she said.
Samson said the two reasons were that she has a sister who lives in Lakeville and that the city has such a great sense of community and pride.
“It is truly felt, especially when my husband Joe and I took in our first Pan-O-Prog celebration this past summer,” she said. “The downtown area was buzzing and alive with all the great activities and food. Clearly Pan-O-Prog had that small town feeling which we missed very much. Now as I have taken this position as senior program coordinator, our down size planning is taking shape in the Lakeville area. We are now empty nesters as our daughter is in her third year of medical school.”
Samson comes to the city of Lakeville with a wide range of experiences and education.
She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in recreation and parks administration with a minor in coaching from Metropolitan State University of Denver. She said she stayed on after graduation to teach for the Physical Education Department for five years, while she coached high school swimming and tennis in Littleton, Colorado. She also worked with South Suburban Parks District as its pool manager working with young adults and seniors as the Masters swim coach.
She was Apple Valley recreation supervisor from 1996-2000 when she oversaw both pools along with being the coordinator of the Apple Valley Senior Center. She worked in conjunction with Community Education to provide senior opportunities and ran special events such as the Easter Egg Hunt, Breakfast With Santa and was the liaison for the Freedom Days celebration.
In 2000, she left the city of Apple Valley so she could take a part-time position and stay at home some with their young daughter.
She took a part-time position with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rosemount as its volunteer coordinator.
“This position gave me the opportunity to work with all populations but specifically the senior population,” Samson said.
When her daughter entered grade school, she took a full-time position as volunteer coordinator and running the Confirmation FF program.
“I was able to work not only with the young adults, but also I coordinated service opportunities where both populations were able to work together,” she said. “Lots of intergenerational fun and service.”
After that she became parish life director and the majority of her time was working with the senior population on a variety of events and fundraisers.
“I loved working for St. Joseph Catholic Church for 19 years, but I always knew that my first love was with Parks and Recreation so coming back to Apple Valley was an easy transition for me,” she said. “The second time around was from October 2020 to August 2022 as the director of the Apple Valley Senior and Event Center. Both times were absolute great experiences for me.”
Samson took some time out recently to answer some questions from the newspaper about her thoughts upon taking her new job and other topics.
What has led you to work in this field? What makes it enjoyable? What kinds of skills do you have that fit well with the job?
I have always been involved in one form or another of Parks and Recreation. My first job was at 13 as a recreation assistant with the Grand Forks Park District. This started my love for providing opportunities for those who wanted to relieve stress and do something for fun and enjoyment. So you could say I grew up working for Parks and Recreation. It is engrained in me. When I see that people are having fun, making friends and accomplishing something that completely brings them joy, then I know I have done my job. What makes it enjoyable? The mere fact that people want to be here makes my job so easy. I really enjoy connecting people and also connecting with people and I think my job at Lakeville is perfect for me to help form relationships and nurture them along the way. Once you make a connection with people, programming activities for them is the easy part.
What were the challenges you faced in programming through the pandemic? How did you overcome the limitations placed on gatherings but still connecting seniors through the pandemic? Were there some changes you made that made you rethink programming in a way that’s even been for seniors now?
Zoom was a foreign word to me until the pandemic happened. And I have to say that Zoom was a blessing in disguise. Not only did it connect me to those who were otherwise isolated, but it helped me keep programming going in a different way. For those who didn’t have computers or were not computer savvy, I had to think outside the box to provide opportunities. I ran drive through trivia time, puzzle pick up, and car bingo to name a few. On Zoom, I connected the seniors to online presentations, and played Zoom bingo. As staff we made check-in calls so people felt a continued connection to the Senior Center. Because of the pandemic we continue to use Zoom for different events, or videos. People are hungry for connections so fortunately we are for the most part back to pre-COVID opportunities.
What did you learn about the importance of your job as we went through the pandemic?
That participants of this population are hungry for connections and having relationships or a kinship with other people, whether it be over a cup of coffee to an exercise class or an arts or crafts activity, and I need to continue to strive to provide opportunities for them both in person and online. Brain storming is my specialty, you never know what great idea emerges while conversing over a cup of coffee or a cold drink. I am not afraid of trying something new, or thinking outside the box to make it happen. I always say, change is hard, but change is good.
Why did you want to take the job in Lakeville?
I was very happy working as the director for the Apple Valley Senior and Event Center, I can’t say enough great things about the staff I worked with and the participants that came to use the center, however, this job intrigued me to dive a little deeper as to why I would want to move to this position. My take away was that I would be able to program more for the LAAA at the Heritage Center, something that I absolutely love and find joy in doing. I am now into my third week at the Heritage Center and feel that this is where I was meant to be in my career.
What are your short term goals?
My short term goals (for the next 6 months) would be to start forming relationships with the participants, groups and activities and to listen to what has worked in the past and what perhaps did not work as well, and from there brain storm to develop a more comprehensive plan of opportunities for the future. Part of my short range plans is to look at what types of opportunities are available for the different groups such as the “Junior Seniors” those that are still within the work force, to those participants that are very active, and also look at opportunities for those that are a little less active but like the structure of a daily activity.
What are your long term goals for Active Adults?
My long term goals for LAAA at the Heritage Center would begin within 6 months from now taking those brain storming ideas to the next level of bringing those opportunities to fruition, especially with the “Junior Seniors” programming.
Anything else?
I am “Over the Moon” to have this opportunity to be a part of this fabulous community and outstanding group here at the Heritage Center. LAAA is something very special here in the Lakeville Community and it shows. They take pride in all they do. I look forward to working with the wonderful staff at the Heritage Center and am excited to share with LAAA my ideas and passions. I am serious about the work I provide, but I don’t take myself seriously as I am generally a very easy going person. I am looking forward to many years to come here at the Lakeville Heritage Center.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.