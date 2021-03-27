Dorothy Frances Hafer-Johnson of Burnsville will celebrate her 100th birthday on Monday, March 29.
Her family said she has seen many changes in her lifetime. They include taking horse sleigh rides over the fields of snow to a one-room school house, pumping ice cold water from the well, and riding bareback on Nellie, the horse, to round up cattle for milking. Dorothy says she can still taste that warm, unhomogenized, unpasteurized milk.
She also said she still remembers family bath time once a week in an old galvanized tub set in front of that wood burning stove in the corner of the big kitchen with its scarred, round oak table with room for 11 or more. Pity the last one in the tub!
Dorothy was married to the Rev. F. Elmer Johnson. Their children are Sharryl A. Johnson, Jerilyn Hubel and Bryce Johnson. Dorothy is the grandmother of three and great grandmother of five.
Dorothy was a resident of Augustana Care (Apple Valley Villa) for 30 years and now resides with her daughter in Burnsville.
