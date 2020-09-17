Council member has served for 12 years, running for mayor
Terry Donnelly, a three-term Farmington City Council member, says his experience is a prime reason that he’s seeking to become mayor after the Nov. 3 election.
Donnelly, who is running against two other current council members (Joshua Hoyt and Katie Bernhjelm), has been on the council since 2008 and his term expires this year.
“It is extremely important that there be a balance of experience in the city leadership,” Donnelly said. “A mix of experience levels is vital to providing consistency in the city’s decision-making process.”
With Mayor Todd Larson deciding not to seek re-election, the most senior member on the council other than Donnelly is Robyn Craig, who was elected four years ago and is seeking re-election this fall.
“Potential new businesses and residents would look at such a drastic change and wonder: ‘What is going on in Farmington?’ ” Donnelly said. “Stability may not be trendy, but it is expected of a professional organization. The city has made great progress in the recent years getting its financial house in order and the city must remain diligent going forward.”
Donnelly said he is running to provide professional, responsible, common sense leadership backed by many years of experience.
“No gimmicks. No fancy slogans. I promise to do my best to make decisions that are the right thing for the city and its residents every day,” he said.
“I have the luxury of being able to draw on my experience to know what works and what does not.”
The most important issues to him are maintaining the city’s fiscal responsibility, supporting the city’s police and fire departments and spurring on economic development.
He said when analyzing expenditures, he wants the benefits to be quantifiable and real.
“I am not spending my money; I am spending your money,” he said. “My approach to governing has always been to listen more and only talk when needed. A responsible leader cannot make promises that are beyond what can be realistically achieved.”
In the next few years, he said the city will have paid off much of its mountain of debt.
“This will provide the city with resources that it has not had available in many years,” he said. “This opportunity needs to be taken advantage of in a methodical, well thought out manner.”
His priorities are for tax relief and funding important new initiatives.
“Farmington must lower the tax burden it places on its residents,” he said. “This is not a wish; it is a must. I want to be part of this great opportunity.”
He said the COVID-19 presents many challenges for the city, including the financial impact it will have on the budget.
“There is no such thing as business as usual anymore,” he said.
But he has confidence that city staff is up the challenge.
“The city has recruited and hired an extremely competent senior staff over the past few years,” he said. “The city staff are professionals and their recommendations should be valued. I am constantly learning in my role as a City Council member, and I will continue to learn. One cannot take on the job of mayor thinking they have all the answers because no one has all the answers. The mayor must have a vision for the city, which I have. The execution of that vision, once approved by the City Council, is up to the city staff. I am not a micromanager. The city has hired good people to carry out the decisions of the council.”
He said the city’s police and fire budgets account for 42 percent of the total, so those departments are very important to him and to residents.
“Farmington has consistently been ranked as one of the safest cities in Minnesota and I want to keep it that way,” he said.
As for economic development, he said the city should fund an independent, unbiased, objective, data-driven study of Farmington’s opportunities for future success.
“No idea would be off limits and there would be no sacred cows,” he said. “Armed with the data provided by this independent study the city leaders would be able to make informed, not gut feel, decisions to move Farmington forward in a methodical, data-driven way.”
He said the study would also ask what the best avenue would be to change how people outside of Farmington view the city.
“Many potential businesses Farmington would like to attract, view the city as ‘out there,’ somewhere near the Iowa border. I have nothing against Iowa,” he said. “The city needs to update its image. … To be clear, the city must continue to provide a professional, business friendly approach to attract new businesses. Farmington is at a crossroads; the city can grow, or it can stagnate.”
He also proposes the creation of a more formal joint board of elected officials from the city and the Farmington Area School District. Donnelly is a former District 192 School Board member.
There is currently an intergovernmental group with representatives from the City Council and the School Board.
He proposes a more rigorous structure and that the group would have regular meetings to discuss important issues.
“Neither body makes decisions in a vacuum. What one body does affects the other. Both bodies are representing many of the same residents,” he said.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
