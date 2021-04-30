lvn sb 1 c.jpg

Lakeville North catcher McKinley Malecha comes up throwing on a Shakopee steal attempt during a South Suburban Conference softball game Monday at Lakeville North. Malecha threw out the runner. Shakopee won 3-2 as the Panthers dropped to 3-2 in conference play. Kristin Thomas drove in both North runs, while Nora Brandt went 3-for-3 and Alyssa Bowersox was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

