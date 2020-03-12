To the editor:
Senior citizens, currently, 85 percent of your Social Security Income can be taxed. When does 85 percent of your SSI become taxable?
Three examples (refer to 1040 Instructions, Social Security Benefits Worksheet):
1. Married couples with SSIs of $1,000 and $500 pay tax on 85 percent of their SSIs when their Modified Adjusted Income becomes $54,941.
2. Married couples with SSIs of $1,600 and $800 pay tax on 85 percent of their SSIs when their MAI becomes $65,741.
3. Married couples with SSIs of $2,500 and $1,250 pay tax on 85 percent of their SSIs when their MAI becomes $81,941.
MAI is the total of half their SSIs plus their wages, taxable and tax exempt interest, dividends, IRA distributions, pension, annuity, capital gains, and Tax Form 1040, Schedule 1, line 9 (additional income) and then subtracting Tax Form, Schedule 1, lines 10 through 19 and line 22 (adjustments to income).
For married couples, the taxing begins at MAI of $32,000 and ends when 85 percent of their SSI is made taxable. For MAI between $32,000 and $44,000, 50 percent of MAI is the amount of SSI taxed. For amounts of MAI above $44,000, 85 percent of MAI is the amount of SSI taxed. The two amounts together cannot exceed 85 percent of the SSI. None of the exampled MAI exemplify wealthy. It is a stretch to say the exampled MAI exemplify middle class. The MAI boundaries of $32,000 and $44,000 have not been adjusted for inflation for 37 years and 27 years, respectively. The people paid for their SSI with taxed money. Yearly, the government is receiving over $300 million at the state level and over $50 billion at the federal level by taxing retired senior citizens’ monthly social security checks. Can there not be one tiny piece of income that is not touched by the government? The whole process of taxing SSI seems convoluted and unfair. Regardless of income, SSI should not be taxed.
Senior citizens, raise Cain and raise your canes. Tell your state and federal legislators to stop taxing your Social Security Income.
Tom Grendzinski
Burnsville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.