To the editor:
The ECM Editorial of Jan. 17 (“New presidential primary law needs amending ASAP”) was convincing but not for the intended reason.
Most compelling was the state’s pricetag mentioned near the end … $11.9 million. It seems to me that any primary for the purpose of choosing a political party’s candidates should not be publicly funded, but if desired by the respective parties should be funded by them. I’m writing this response not from the perspective of any political party but from my own as a dedicated voter and taxpayer.
In fact, the increase in number of state presidential primaries across the nation since the 1970s cannot be demonstrated to have resulted in better nominees (perhaps the opposite) or better participation by informed citizens. It seems to me the only effect has been to prod a proliferation of would-be officeholders vying for a big break.
To nominate their candidates, the political parties should be free to pursue any course of selection, from party-financed primaries, to caucuses, to conventions, to central committee selection. The voters then get to decide which party offers the better candidate. I would reiterate that, of these methods, only the practice of publicly-funded primaries seems trend toward extreme and/or unsuitable candidates.
The additional endorsement in the editorial of ranked-choice voting brings up yet another ill-thought idea. The voter should not have to make second and third choices until the field is winnowed and the remaining individuals can be freshly evaluated.
The premise that the presidential primary should be amended right away to accommodate the stated concerns is also misguided. In one election cycle, a party may have only one or two leading candidates; in the next the same party may have more. Let it be.
But turn off the public funding for party primaries.
Jerry Rich
Farmington
