To the editor:

There is so much information going around about how COVID-19 is impacting the economy, about people being laid off, about the efficacy of wearing masks, about safety for healthcare workers, and how people are suffering from this terrible sickness.

But today I want to talk about another group that’s suffering: our children.

I am the mother of two high school students who are barely holding it together as they navigate online schooling. My sophomore, who typically carries a 3.4 grade point average is currently rocking a 2.0. My senior, who suffers from autism and anxiety disorders, will probably not graduate on time because it’s hard to adapt to online learning. My children do not have the benefit of a home free from distraction; it was never intended to be an educational facility. Plus, they are not receiving even close to the support promised them in their Individualized Education Plans. Their father and I are not available during the day to support their learning, nor do we have the training necessary to teach high school level classes.

At this rate, I believe neither of them will pass all their classes. This will have an impact on their GPAs and an overall impact on their future prospects. Although teachers are doing a phenomenal job, my kids are not receiving the tools promised by the public school system.

I’ve heard other states have guaranteed no student will fail during COVID-19 (i.e.: Michigan). They’ve determined it’s unfair to expect students to grasp online learning in a non-educational environment. Minnesota, specifically District 196, should follow their lead to ensure these exceptionally difficult semesters will not be held against our students. Teachers are doing a wonderful job, but it’s simply not enough.

My child told me this morning, “Mom, I’m trying to keep up, but I am so overwhelmed. Yesterday, I spent a half-hour crying on the couch; it’s just too much.” Minnesota and District 196, show compassion on your students and give them the opportunity to learn without the distraction of failure.

Not a teacher, just a mother.

Marla Rotman

Apple Valley

