To the editor:
We can’t ask our kids or our businesses to take a year off. That I truly believe. How much time is enough before we have to start going back to normal? A few weeks seemed more than reasonable, a month was understandable, but every time the goal post is moved, every time a new order is executed I ask myself: “How much more did we just lose, and am I OK with this?”
In the past I’ve always felt it was a fair ask. Currently sitting on the chopping block, our parks. This is it for me, I found my line and it’s taking playground equipment from kids.
We can cut their sports, there’s a lot there not only in personal interaction at the events but all the travel and logistics associated with youth sports so I get it, but to cut playground equipment is way over the line.
As a kid who didn’t have much early on, the park was my only thing. I know there’s a park by my house that is a lot like where I got my start and across the street from that building is a city park and at that park there are kids playing on the playground equipment there every day, and I assume that to a few of those kids that playground is the highlight of their day. To some kids that playground may be the only place to escape a home life that is understandably tense or who knows, honestly the reality of where this could go is incredibly sad, so I’m not going to get into it because you get the point.
The playground is a lot more than a germ farm, it’s a mental health zone. Whether it’s the endorphins from playing, the friendships, or the peace of mind to some our neighbors the parks are a necessity. Please don’t close our play areas.
Chris Klavetter
Burnsville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.