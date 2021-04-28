Split vote allows for dome to be installed this year
The Lakeville Area School Board approved on a 3-2 vote during its Tuesday meeting an agreement with the private Dome Partners LLC to place a sports field dome at Lakeville North High School to open in fall 2021 and an exclusive one-year right to raise a second dome at Lakeville South.
It took only a few minutes for board members to voice their support or concerns about Dome Partners’ Ground Lease Proposal before the vote.
Board members Judy Keliher, Kathy Lewis and Lynn Gorski voted yes, and board members Terry Lind and Dave Anderson voted no.
More about this story will be posted online and in the April 30 print edition.
