Wendy Wulff of Lakeville and Tenzin Dolkar of Inver Grove Heights were appointed the Metropolitan Council to serve districts 16 and 15, respectively.
Wulff was reappointed, while Dolkar replaces former Minnesota state representative and Rosemount City Council Member Phillip Sterner.
District 16 represents Apple Valley, Lakeville, Farmington, Empire, Hastings and several townships to the south and east, along with Credit River, Elko New Market and townships in Scott County.
District 15 represents Burnsville, Eagan, Inver Grove Heights, and Rosemount.
Dolkar has been the McKnight Foundation’s Midwest Climate and Energy program officer since 2021, according to her McKnight profile.
Prior to McKnight, Dolkar served as a climate advisor to the city of Minneapolis.
From 2016 to 2018, Dolkar served as a senior policy advisor to Gov. Mark Dayton on transportation and agriculture.
In 2017, Dayton appointed Dolkar to serve as Minnesota’s State Rail director, overseeing public-private rail projects and developing rail safety and freight economic policies, the profile said.
Dolkar was born in Odisha Phuntsokling, a Tibetan refugee settlement in eastern India, where she grew up farming and learning about water-scarcity and community-based environmental solutions. She holds a master’s degree in social work from the University of Minnesota and a bachelor’s degree in international studies with a minor in social work from the University of St. Thomas, the profile said.
Wulff has served on the Metropolitan Council since 2009. Her public service dates back to her enlistment with the U.S. Army Reserve, serving later on the Lakeville City Council, Lakeville Planning Commission and on the board of the League of Minnesota Cities.
Wulff has served on the Met Council’s Land Use Advisory Committee and Transportation Advisory Board, the Municipal Legislative Commission and the Minnesota Women in City Government Board.
She holds a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from the University of Minnesota Institute of Technology and is the mother of three sons.
“I am honored to appoint these dedicated community leaders to the Metropolitan Council,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a press release. “The Met Council members have a diverse set of backgrounds and experiences, and together will move the metropolitan area forward. I am confident the Council will work to create a positive and lasting impact for the communities it serves.”
The Met Council is a state-funded regional planning agency that serves the Twin Cities’ seven-county metropolitan area. The council’s mission is to work with local communities to guide growth and develop a comprehensive regional planning framework that focuses on transportation, wastewater, housing, parks, and aviation systems.
