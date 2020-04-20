Crisis management expert Judy Smith said, “there’s always an opportunity with crisis. Just as it forces an individual to look inside himself, it forces a company to reexamine its policies and practices.”
That’s certainly true for our colleges.
Daily life at Dakota County Technical College and Inver Hills Community College changed dramatically with the spread of COVID-19 and subsequent actions taken to limit the spread of the virus, most notably Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order.
When classes resumed on March 30, our faculty and staff had moved all instruction and support services online. Like many of you, most of our employees are teleworking, so we can meet our two current priorities: 1) safeguard the health, safety and welfare of our students and employees, and 2) ensure students complete the spring semester and continue their education.
To realize these priorities, our faculty and staff have made tremendous efforts to move hundreds of on-campus courses to online delivery and to expand our ability to support teleworking and online support services. We continue to provide Chromebooks for students and on-campus technology support, so students without computers or WiFi can continue their studies.
We appreciate the support we’ve received from students and community members in navigating these uncharted waters.
A crisis can encourage us to come together around a common purpose. Even as we focus on keeping one another safe, we can build our capacity to work more effectively together. We can emerge stronger and better able to meet our residents’ needs. It starts with individuals and organizations reaching out to share their needs.
As providers of higher education, we are here to support individuals seeking new skills or a new career. Flexible and convenient, DCTC and Inver Hills offer online classes year around. In fact, students can complete entire degree programs online.
For high school seniors, we understand this crisis may have placed your plans in limbo. Our colleges offer an affordable, close-to-home option in which 98 percent of credits transfer to other four-year universities. In this time of uncertainty, you have time to assess your options while still working toward your goals.
For area companies, our colleges can provide online, customized training opportunities for workers who may be at home. We also work with employers and Dakota County agencies to help displaced workers.
In my new role as the permanent president of Inver Hills and DCTC, I am focused on getting our students and colleges through the current crisis. I am also focused on supporting our community and creating opportunities for individuals and organizations to emerge from this crisis stronger. We invite you to reach out.
Michael Berndt is president of Dakota County Technical College and Inver Hills Community College. Columns reflect the opinion of the author.
