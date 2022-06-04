Document shredding event slated in Lakeville Jun 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A free document shredding event will be held from 9 a.m.-12 noon Saturday, June 11, in the parking lot at BTD Manufacturing, 21350 Cedar Ave., Lakeville. Please enter the lot off of Cedar Ave.For more information, contact Deb Lyons at Debra.Lyons@btdmfg.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lakeville Btd Manufacturing Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Asian market, food hall coming to Burnsville Center Rock & Roll Celebration planned at Apple Valley church Amazon Fresh grocery store is taking shape in Eagan Lunds & Byerlys gets final approvals in Apple Valley Rochester-based Newt’s restaurant coming to Apple Valley E-editions Dakota County Tribune Jun 3, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Jun 3, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Jun 3, 2022 0
