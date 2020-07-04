A free document shredding event will be 9 a.m.-12 noon Saturday, July 11, in the parking lot at BTD Manufacturing, 21350 Cedar Ave., Lakeville.

Participants are asked to bring donations of non-perishable food items for the local food shelves.

For more information, contact Deb Lyons at Debra.Lyons@btdmfg.com.

Load comments