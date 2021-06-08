A free document shredding event will be held from 9 a.m.-12 noon Saturday, June 12, in the parking lot at BTD Manufacturing, 21350 Cedar Ave., Lakeville. Please enter the lot off of Cedar Avenue.

Participants are asked to bring donations of non-perishable (non-expired) food items and/or paper products, cleaning supplies, etc. for the local food shelves.

For more information, contact Deb Lyons at Debra.Lyons@btdmfg.com.

