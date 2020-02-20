To the editor:
I found letter writer Eva Carlson’s comments (Feb. 14) about informed consent intriguing. Suggesting “dis-information” or “mis-information,” and “scamming” while failing to provide any facts does not lend credence to her position.
The number of measles cases in Minnesota is minimal. At the Minnesota Department of Health website, one can find a graphic showing 124 cases of measles 2000-2019, 122 of which were likely related to overseas exposure.
Is chicken pox or measles really a big deal? Most people in my demographic have experienced these common childhood illnesses. Yes, there is risk with any illness, but, we are not a Third World country with poor nutrition, sanitation or over-crowding issues. Those are the conditions that tend to worsen the illnesses.
Are you aware of the current recommended schedule suggesting 72 vaccines (52-55 pokes) from birth-age 18? Based on that data alone, most of the adult population is under-vaccinated, and yet, will our health significantly improve if we run out to get all those shots? In my opinion, no.
Most of us are not “anti-vaxxers.” We are “ex-vaxxers.” My kids are grown. They had their shots when they were little, but we stopped, when I began to realize the impact the immunizations were having on their overall health. I am not anti-anything. I am pro-informed consent. Every parent should do their own research, and decide what is best for themselves and their family.
Minnesota is becoming a “battleground” on this topic, because we’ve seen what’s happening in other states. When the state or country attempts to usurp parental authority and decision making, and the right to autonomy over our own bodies, we will no longer be living in a Constitutional Republic, we will become yet another Socialistic society, where the rights of the “collective” are esteemed above the rights of the individual. That is not what the founding fathers had in mind, and it is the very thing they cautioned against.
I am thankful that we still have the right to “free assembly,” as that’s one of the things that makes this nation great.
Anita Hagstrom
Farmington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.