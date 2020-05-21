To the editor:
Thank you to every Dakota County neighbor who stayed home as much as possible for the last nine weeks to help keep everyone safe. Thank you to every shopper who wore a mask to help keep everyone safe. Thank you to every store manager who required employees to wear masks to help keep everyone safe. These actions have allowed us to reach this exciting day when we can reopen our businesses. We all want our lives back to normal and our businesses open. And once opened, we want them to stay open. So, what can we do to make this happen? Two simple things: 1) Wear a mask 2) Practice physical distancing. If we do this, we will help keep the virus in check and our businesses can stay open. To all the businesses – such as Burnsville Menards – that require masks for all staff and customers – thank you. You have my support and my business. Let’s do our part. Wear masks and stay apart when shopping. Keep our community open for business.
Denise Berigan-Pirro
Lakeville
