To the editor:
Ever watch the movie “Contagion”? Released in 2011 and starring Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Winslet, it portrays the transmission of a bat borne to pig to human virus resulting in a devastating pandemic. The last 10 to 15 minutes of the film are most educational in terms of vector virus transmission – imagine the travels of your water glass as a restaurant guest – you, the waiter, the busboy, the dishwasher. This is community vector transmission.
This is what happens when children use public play structures with infected surfaces – to hands, to eyes, to mouth/saliva, back to play structures, or return home or to their apartment building and touch doorknobs, elevator buttons, or return home to extended family members who may be vulnerable.
Other facts about closing off play structures:
• This is a recommendation of the CDC, World Health Organization, and the National Recreation and Parks Association.
• COVID-19 may live up to 72 hours on non-porous surfaces
• 50 percent of infected persons show no symptoms of disease
• The largest age group of infected persons in Minnesota is 20-44 years, parent ages of school children
• Most surrounding cities have recognized this danger and have closed their public play structures. This includes Eagan, Eden Prairie, New Brighton, Savage, Rosemount, Lakeville, Farmington, Apple Valley and St. Louis Park. Minneapolis public schools and the city of St. Paul have also closed their pubic play structures as has School District 191 and Dakota County Parks.
The case to close public play structures has been presented twice to the Burnsville City Council. Scientific information was presented to the council by both a registered nurse and a board-certified physician in infectious disease who is currently working with COVID-19 hospitalized patients.
We have the option to re-open play structures once the pandemic is controlled, but we do not have the option to help prevent COVID-19 infection transmission, disease and possible death by leaving them open.
Linda Kraemer
Burnsville
