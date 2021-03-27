The Tri-parishes of St. John Neumann in Eagan, St. Joseph’s of West St. Paul, and St. Peter’s of Mendota Heights will be celebrating Divine Mercy on Sunday, April 11.
St. John Neumann, 4030 Pilot Knob Road, will host this celebration beginning with confessions and exposition at 1:30 p.m. This will be followed with the rosary and the Chaplet of Divine Mercy at 3 p.m. Benediction and Reposition is at 3:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.