The Tri-parishes of St. John Neumann in Eagan, St. Joseph’s of West St. Paul, and St. Peter’s of Mendota Heights will be celebrating Divine Mercy on Sunday, April 11.

St. John Neumann, 4030 Pilot Knob Road, will host this celebration beginning with confessions and exposition at 1:30 p.m. This will be followed with the rosary and the Chaplet of Divine Mercy at 3 p.m. Benediction and Reposition is at 3:30 p.m.

