Thirteen teams representing six District 196 schools had top finishes at metro-area tournaments in February and March and qualified to compete at the Destination ImagiNation state tournament March 21 in Blaine.
Destination ImagiNation is a worldwide, performance-based competition that develops students’ creative skills through problem-solving, improvisation, teamwork and independent thinking. Teams of students ranging from elementary to high school compete by age level in one of eight different challenges: technical, scientific, engineering, fine arts, improvisation, service learning, early learning and an instant challenge.
The top two or three finishers in each challenge and age level qualified for the state tournament. The 13 qualifying teams from District 196 are listed below by the six challenge categories in which they qualified:
• The Big Fix Technical Challenge: Ocean Warriors, Cedar Park Elementary STEM School, first place, and Don’t Panic, Woodland Elementary School, first place.
• First Encounter Scientific Challenge: The Climate Changers, Woodland Elementary, first place; LOONafish, Rosemount Middle School, first place and winner of the Renaissance Award; Dinosaur Chicken Nuggets, Greenleaf Elementary School, second place, and Tres pueri et puellae, Dakota Hills Middle School, second place.
• In The Cards Engineering Challenge: The Extraordinary Ordinaries, Dakota Hills Middle, first place; The Aspirators, Dakota Hills Middle, second place, and DI Penguins, Woodland Elementary, third place.
• Picture This Fine Arts Challenge: The Underestimated, Woodland Elementary, first place.
• To The Rescue Improvisation Challenge: Galactic Goose Gang, Greenleaf Elementary, first place, and Super Pickles, Greenleaf Elementary, third place.
• It’s About Time Service Learning Challenge: D.I. Destroyers, Southview Elementary School, first place.
Teams that have top finishes at the state tournament will qualify for the Destination Imagination Global Finals, which will be held May 20-23 in Kansas City, Mo.
