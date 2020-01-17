Twenty-two Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District high school students had top finishes at the Section 3 debate tournament Jan. 10-11 and qualified to compete at the state debate tournament Jan. 17-18 at the University of Minnesota.
In Lincoln-Douglas debate, District 196 students captured four of the six state qualifying spots: Ankitha Kumar of Eagan High School was section champion, Arush Iyer of Eagan finished in third place, and Rosemount High School’s Tanvi Adige and Cierra Phillips took fourth and sixth place, respectively. This year’s Lincoln-Douglas resolution is, “Resolved: States ought to eliminate their nuclear arsenals.”
In policy debate, District 196 students won four of five state qualifying spots: Scott Krueger and Claudia Liverseed of Eagan were section champions, Virinch Pandari and Caelin Smith of Rosemount were runners-up, Anika Jackson and Katie Nozal of Rosemount took third, and Heden Abdulahi and Saanvi Malhotra of Eagan finished fifth. This year’s policy resolution is, “Resolved: The United States federal government should substantially reduce direct commercial sales and/or foreign military sales of arms from the United States.”
In public forum debate, District 196 students took three of the six qualifying spots: Pavan Guttipatti and Nikhil Kapur of Eastview High School were section runners-up, Anish Dulla and Isaiah Dalzell of Eastview took third, and Andrea Hagape and Rani Shah of Eagan finished in fifth place. This year’s public forum resolution is, “Resolved: The United States should end its economic sanctions against Venezuela.”
In congressional debate, four District 196 students qualified for the state tournament at the qualifying event held in December: Madeline Bergh of Eagan was section champion, Layla Foster of Eastview was runner-up, Grace Boutouli of Eagan took third place and Allison Macioch of Eastview finished fifth. In congressional debate, students debate a variety of legislative bills and resolutions.
The head coaches for debate in District 196 are Scott Voss at Apple Valley, Chris McDonald at Eagan, Todd Hering at Eastview and Cort Sylvester at Rosemount.
This will be the 119th annual state debate tournament, the longest-running event of the Minnesota State High School League.
