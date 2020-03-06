Three Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District students have qualified for the metro spelling bee in March and will be competing for an opportunity to represent Minnesota at the SCRIPPS National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. in May, according to the district’s website.
The qualifiers are Kartik Saravanapandi of Black Hawk Middle School in Eagan, May Tang of Falcon Ridge Middle School in Apple Valley, and Rasin Hussain of Scott Highlands Middle School in Apple Valley.
Each of these students won their school spelling bee to earn the opportunity to take the qualifying exam online. Forty-three students total qualified for the Metropolitan Educational Cooperative Service Unit Spelling Bee, which will be held Tuesday, March 24, 5:30 p.m., at the Shoreview Community Center. The winner earns a trip to the national bee in Washington, D.C.
