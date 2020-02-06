Fifty-seven Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District students were selected by audition to participate in state honor choirs for grades 7-10 sponsored by the American Choral Directors’ Association of Minnesota.
Sixteen middle school students were part of the honor choirs for grades 7 and 8, which performed in November at St. Andrew’s Church in Mahtomedi. They are Lilli Johnson of Black Hawk Middle School; Keaton Zemke, Kaitlyn Fisher and Eldora Grommesch of Dakota Hills Middle School; Connor Barry, Connor Halpin, Samuel Ngando, Ava Hareid, Britta Hagen and Sydney Jagow of Falcon Ridge Middle School, and Jacob Storm, Brody Nielsen, Samuel Thompson, Frannie Grossman, Natasha Novack and Olivia Colchin of Scott Highlands Middle School.
Forty-one high school students were part of the honor choirs for grades 9 and 10, which will perform Feb. 13 at Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. They are Tyler Collins, Lane Dehnel, Melina Solorzano-Cruz, Sarah DeBoard, Isabella Hampton-Peek, Emma Mahre, Isabel Solorzano-Cruz, Bethelhem Collins, Frida Santos Castillo, Amira Oliver, Dawit Gebremaryam and Abram Liszka of Apple Valley High School; Pierce Brown, James Eiden, Lottie Peterson, Audrey Schwartz, Julienne Xiaaj and Natalie Neuschwander of Eagan High School; John Rasmussen, Russell Forga, Nimisha Bora, Amiyah Bury, Morgan Gallagher, Brigid Coyne, Ella Gullickson, Laura Schile, Alexis Schulke and Noah Fuller of Eastview High School, and Austin Devnich, Collin Archer, Zac Byers, Alex Vang, Milo Glaser, Sarah Schultz, Serenna Leach, Sakshi Mohanty, Anjolie Moughan, Anna Von Ruden, Meena Thakurdial, Aaron Cota and Jackson Henry of Rosemount High School.
The state honor choirs for grades 4, 5 and 6 will be selected in March and will perform May 2 at St. Andrew’s Church in Mahtomedi.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.