Parents in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Public Schools interested in becoming involved in districtwide conversations regarding curriculum, instruction and assessment are encouraged to apply for membership on the district’s Curriculum and Instruction Advisory Council (CIAC). Applications for three open positions (one elementary, one middle and one high school) will be accepted through April 3 from parents with children attending specific schools in the 2020-21 school year. The terms for all three positions are for three years beginning in July 2020.
The purpose of the CIAC is to ensure active community participation in all phases of planning and improving the instruction and curriculum aligning with state graduation standards. The CIAC also recommends to the School Board districtwide education standards, assessments and program evaluations. The council is made up of 16 parent/community representatives, eight district employees, five high school students, a Native American Parent Advisory Council member and District Office staff.
The CIAC meets up to four times during the school year at the District Office in Rosemount, usually on Mondays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and members are invited to serve on curriculum review committees that meet occasionally during the day throughout the year.
CIAC parent membership is determined, in part, by the grade level of children attending District 196 schools and geographic representation within the district. For the 2020-21 school year the following openings are available:
• One parent with a child attending Cedar Park, Echo Park, Southview or Westview elementary schools;
• One parent with a child attending Rosemount Middle School, and
• One parent with a child attending Eagan High School.
Members currently serving on the CIAC may reapply to serve a second, three-year term, but a second term is not automatically granted.
Parents interested in being considered for CIAC membership must submit an application by April 3. The application is available at District196.org or by calling 651-423-7885. Completed applications should be sent to Independent School District 196, Teaching and Learning Department, 3455 153rd St. W., Rosemount, MN 55068, or faxed to 651-423-7897.
